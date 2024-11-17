Recap: Lightning 4, Devils 0

A trio of third-period goals cemented a second straight victory for the Tampa Bay Lightning at AMALIE Arena on Saturday as the home team beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0.

Nick Paul scored the game’s first goal late in the first period, shooting the puck past New Jersey goalie Jacob Markstrom’s glove.

Goals from defensemen Darren Raddysh and Victor Hedman in the first eight minutes of the third period sealed the win for the Lightning, which improved to 9-6-1 this season.

Anthony Cirelli capped the scoring with an awarded goal.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy earned his second shutout of the year with 29 saves.

The next Lightning game will be on Tuesday in Pittsburgh as the Lightning look to extend their winning streak to three games.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, NJD 0

14:27 Nick Paul (5) - Jake Guentzel, Emil Lilleberg

The Lightning opened the scoring late in the first period when Jake Guentzel skated out of the right corner and found a waiting Paul near the blueline. Paul skated toward the top of the left circle before beating New Jersey goalie Jacob Markstrom on the glove side.

Shots on goal: TBL 7, NJD 5

2nd Period

None

Shots on goal: NJD 14, TBL 10

3rd Period

TBL 2, NJD 0

00:39 Darren Raddysh (1) - Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli

Defenseman Darren Raddysh scored his first goal of the season less than a minute into the third period on Saturday to extend the Lightning lead. Anthony Cirelli won an offensive zone faceoff back to Raddysh at the top of the right circle, and the defenseman slapped the puck into the bottom left corner of the Devils net.

TBL 3, NJD 0

7:40 Victor Hedman (4) - Kucherov, Guentzel - PP

A power-play goal by captain Victor Hedman made it a 3-0 game for the home team. Hedman wound up for a one-timer slap shot from the top of the umbrella power-play setup, a shot that beat Markstrom high glove.

TBL 4, NJD 0

19:48 Anthony Cirelli (4) - AWD

Anthony Cirelli was awarded a goal after a New Jersey player threw their stick and disrupted a Cirelli look with the net empty.

Total shots: NJD 29, TBL 25