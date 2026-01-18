Recap: Lightning 4, Stars 1

Tampa Bay closed a productive road trip by defeating one of the top teams in the Western Conference on Sunday afternoon.

The Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 at American Airlines Center to improve to 30-13-4 this season.

Dallas was the first team on the scoreboard four minutes into the game, but the visitors received four unanswered goals from Dominic James, Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel and Pontus Holmberg to take the win.

James and Guentzel co-led Tampa Bay with two points each, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves to earn his 20th win of the season.

The Lightning now return home for Tuesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

Scoring summary

First period

DAL 1, TBL 0

4:00 Oskar Bäck (4) - Justin Hryckowian, Mavrick Bourque

The Stars opened the scoring early when a point shot left the puck in the blue paint for forward Oskar Bäck to tap into the open net.

DAL 1, TBL 1

8:04 Dominic James (4) - Jake Guentzel, Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Tampa Bay tied the game on a rush chance for rookie Dominic James, whose shot from the faceoff dot beat Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger under the blocker.

Shots on goal: DAL 9, TBL 5

Second period

TBL 2, DAL 1

11:04 Brandon Hagel (23) - Nikita Kucherov, Darren Raddysh

Tampa Bay got its first lead from Brandon Hagel, who snuck to the right post and tucked the puck inside the cage following a pass from Nikita Kucherov in the high slot.

TBL 3, DAL 1

18:50 Guentzel (21) - James, Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tampa Bay extended its lead on a rebound goal from Jake Guentzel late in the second period.

Shots on goal: TBL 15, DAL 9

Third period

TBL 4, DAL 1

17:59 Pontus Holmberg (8) - Yanni Gourde - EN

Tampa Bay got an empty-net goal from Pontus Holmberg to end the day.

Total shots: TBL 26, DAL 20