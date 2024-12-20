Recap: Lightning 3, Blues 1

The rookies got it done for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, as Conor Geekie assisted on the game-opening goal and Gage Goncalves’ first career NHL goal in period two put the home team ahead for good in a 3-1 victory at AMALIE Arena.

Anthony Cirelli made it 1-0 in the first period, and Nick Perbix made it 2-0 in the second. After St. Louis made it 2-1, Goncalves' first NHL goal sealed the win just over a minute later.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 stops for the win, while Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point each kept their respective point streaks moving with assists on Perbix's goal.

Tampa Bay is now 18-10-2 and hosts the Florida Panthers this Sunday.

Scoring Summary

First Period

TBL 1, STL 0

5:14 Anthony Cirelli (13) - Conor Geekie, Brandon Hagel

Anthony Cirelli found himself alone in front of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington after a pass from Conor Geekie, and Cirelli moved the puck to his backhand before scoring the game-opening goal.

Shots on goal: STL 10, TBL 7

Second Period

TBL 2, STL 0

3:42 Nick Perbix (4) - Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point

Defenseman Nick Perbix jumped into the play to double the Tampa Bay lead in period two. Brayden Point entered the offensive zone on the left wall before finding Nikita Kucherov near the right boards. Kucherov passed to a dashing Perbix, whose shot beat Binnington on the blocker side.

TBL 2, STL 1

12:15 Pavel Buchnevich (9) - Robert Thomas

The Blues got on the scoreboard when Pavel Buchnevich buried a backdoor pass at the right post.

TBL 3, STL 1

13:33 Gage Goncalves (1) - Kucherov

Rookie Gage Goncalves scored his first career NHL goal to make it 3-1, wiring a shot from the left faceoff circle into the top right corner of the net.

Shots on goal: STL 12, TBL 8

Third Period

None

Total shots on goal: STL 32, TBL 18