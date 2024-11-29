Recap: Lightning 3, Predators 2 - OT

A 4-on-3 power-play goal from Brayden Point in overtime gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win and the season sweep over the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Tampa Bay improved to 12-8-2 with the win and now heads home to AMALIE Arena to host an Atlantic Division foe, the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Saturday.

Roman Josi scored less than 90 seconds into the game on Friday, slipping a puck from the right point through a netfront screen and finding the left side of the net for a 1-0 lead on the game’s first shot.

The Lightning scored twice in the second period, beginning with a shorthanded goal by Anthony Cirelli and ending with the 100th career NHL goal for Brandon Hagel.

Josi scored his second goal of the game to notch the score 2-2 with 9:40 left in the second period.

Brayden Point danced around Nashville goalie Juuse Saros before depositing a backhand into the net a minute into overtime to secure both standings points.

Goalie Jonas Johansson earned his second win of the year by stopping 29 shots, while Saros finished with 28 saves.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

NSH 1, TBL 0

1:23 Roman Josi (6) - Steven Stamkos

Nashville took a quick lead on Friday off a point shot by captain Roman Josi. The defenseman corralled the puck at the right point after a won faceoff and sent a snapshot through a netfront screen and into the left side of the net.

Shots on goal: NSH 10, TBL 7

2nd Period

TBL 1, NSH 1

4:06 Anthony Cirelli (10) - Luke Glendening - SH

Tampa Bay tied the game on a shorthanded 2-on-0 while on the penalty kill. Center Luke Glendening forced a turnover by a Nashville defender at the offensive blueline to spring the odd-man rush, passing to Cirelli who batted the puck past Saros.

TBL 2, NSH 1

8:18 Brandon Hagel (10) - Darren Raddysh, Victor Hedman

Brandon Hagel gave the visitors their first lead of the game with a shot from near the blueline, one that deflected off a Nashville defender and into the net for Hagel’s 10th goal of the year.

TBL 2, NSH 2

11:20 Josi (7) - Mark Jankowski, Luke Evangelista

Josi scored his second goal of the game to even the score midway through the second period, sending a shot from between the faceoff circles into the left side of the Lightning net.

Shots on goal: NSH 12, TBL 8

3rd Period

None

Shots on goal: TBL 11, NSH 9

Overtime

TBL 3, NSH 2

1:01 Brayden Point (16) - Nikita Kucherov - PP

Brayden Point danced around Saros for the game-winner on his backhand, taking advantage of a high-sticking penalty called on Filip Forsberg in overtime.

Total shots: NSH 31, TBL 28