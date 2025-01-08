Recap: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 2

Brayden Point put AMALIE Arena on its feet with the game-winning goal with 51.9 seconds left in the game to snap a four-game losing streak for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay beat the Carolina Hurricanes to improve to 21-15-2 this season.

Defenseman Darren Raddysh had two assists to lead the home team at AMALIE Arena.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in the win.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, CAR 0

16:38 Brandon Hagel (18) - Darren Raddysh

Forward Brandon Hagel scored his 18th goal of the season on a rebound in front of the blue paint, burying the puck after a backhand shot by defenseman Darren Raddysh from the right point.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, CAR 9

Second period

TBL 1, CAR 1

6:31 Andrei Svechnikov (13) - Jordan Staal

Carolina evened the score with a backhand shot by forward Andrei Svechnikov between the faceoff circles.

TBL 2, CAR 1

9:18 Nick Paul (10) - Raddysh, Conor Geekie - PP

The Lightning power play put the home team ahead in the second period. Forward Nick Paul corralled a rebound after a shot by Raddysh and buried the puck for his 10th goal of the season.

Shots on goal: CAR 16, TBL 13

Third period

TBL 2, CAR 2

9:56 Jordan Staal (5) - Brent Burns,

Carolina’s captain tied the game midway through the third period, redirecting a Brent Burns shot at the blueline.

TBL 3, CAR 2

19:02 Brayden Point (24) - Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel

Point scored in the game's final minute to secure the win, spinning his way through the crease and sneaking the puck past Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.

Total shots: TBL 33, CAR 33