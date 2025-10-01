Quick goals seal win over Panthers in Orlando

The Lightning are now 5-0-0 this preseason.

"It's fun when these games kind of go back and forth, one-goal games, and you get to see the gamesmanship of players on both teams...both teams gave it their all trying to win,” Cooper said. “You like to see these guys in those kinds of pressure moments and situations."

Tampa Bay’s power play continued its success to open the scoring on Tuesday and is scoring on 24% of its chances this preseason.

Defenseman Darren Raddysh let a shot fly from the top of a 5-on-3 power play, and Oliver Bjorkstrand got a piece of the puck in the high slot to deflect it past Florida goalie Brandon Bussi for the game-opening goal.

The goal was Bjorkstrand’s team-leading third of the preseason.

Florida had a quick response, tying the game with 5:15 left in the first period when MacKenzie Entwistle’s centering pass hopped off a Lightning defender and into the Tampa Bay net.

The Lightning began the second period with even more offensive flair after outshooting the Panthers 13-6 in the opening frame. Tampa Bay earned consecutive 2-on-1 rushes in the opening minutes of period two, but Bussi denied both opportunities before adding another glove save on a third in-tight chance for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay stayed the course to strike later in the period, scoring twice in a span of 28 seconds.

"I think just our gamesmanship, the way we stuck to the process,” defenseman Max Crozier said of what stood out on Tuesday. “A lot of guys selling out, had some big block shots there and just hunkered down there at the end. That was a full team win. Everyone contributed, and that's kind of the thing that we've been working on in camp is everyone matters and everyone's got to stick to the process and do their job.”