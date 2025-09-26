Gourde mentoring Pelletier through first Lightning look

Yanni Gourde let a slight grin slip right as the words left his mouth, then snuck a laugh and a peek two lockers down in the direction of Jakob Pelletier in the locker room at TGH IcePlex on Friday shortly after a Tampa Bay Lightning training camp practice.

“Oh gosh, no. Not happening. He’s too close to me right now,” Gourde quipped when asked for his thoughts on Pelletier, one of the new faces at this year’s camp.

Gourde has seen plenty of the 24-year-old since Pelletier signed a three-year contract with Tampa Bay this offseason. The veteran forward reached out to Pelletier as soon as he learned the Lightning were signing the fellow French Canadian.

That initial conversation was short, but the intention was pure. It now has the 24-year-old Pelletier living with the Gourde family as he fights for an NHL roster spot in his first training camp with the Lightning.

Pelletier has stayed with the Gourdes since Sept. 1.

“I told him if he wanted to come before camp and kind of get familiar with the area and facility and just kind of feel better for camp that he was more than welcome to stay at my place and I was gonna have him over, and he said, ‘Absolutely.’ So he came early September and it’s been great,” Gourde said.

The elder Quebec native knows what it’s like to be in a new place surrounded by unfamiliar faces, and he wanted to provide Pelletier with some familiarity.

Pelletier holds 86 career NHL games on his resume since being drafted by the Calgary Flames in the First Round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He totaled seven goals and 19 points in 49 NHL games between the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers in 2024-25, including eight points in 25 games for Philadelphia after a January trade.

He holds 11 career NHL goals and 29 career NHL points.

“I want to make him feel comfortable around his new team,” Gourde, an NHL veteran of 10 seasons, said of Pelletier. “I know last year he's been through two different teams, so it's a lot coming to a new team again this year. I wanted to make sure that he felt welcome and that he's feeling his best whenever he comes to the rink and puts all the tangibles out of the way and just makes him feel good, and when he shows up to the rink all he has to worry about is playing hockey and performing.”

The duo knew each other after training together in Quebec in each of the previous four offseasons.

“It’s good for me,” Pelletier said of spending training camp with the Gourdes. “His wife and kids are unbelievable. It’s kind of nice for a new guy to meet a few faces around here and get to know Yanni more and more.”

Prior to Friday’s game, Pelletier led all Tampa Bay players with six shots on goal in two preseason games played and scored the game-tying goal with two minutes remaining in regulation during Tuesday’s 3-2 road shootout win over the Nashville Predators.