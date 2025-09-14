Oak View Group Executive Chef Mapa crowned Tampa Epic Chef champion

Making food at Benchmark International Arena means more than fried food and quick meals, and Marvilou Mapa has the hardware to prove it.

Mapa, executive chef for Oak View Group at Benchmark International Arena and the Tampa Bay Lightning, was crowned the champion of Tampa’s 2025 Epic Chef competition in July.

The competition, organized by Feeding Tampa Bay, is an annual bout in which local culinary experts compete while highlighting the talents, cultures and foods of the Tampa Bay area.

Mapa claimed the 2025 title, which was accompanied by a $10,000 cash prize.

“The best part for me is taking the win home because usually the stigma of being an arena chef is arena food, fried food and all this stuff. Which is totally not true,” Mapa said. “I think I’ve used more great, quality products and put out more quality food in the arena than I have in my entire career, and I think the competition should show that our food in the arena is just the same or maybe even better than the restaurants around us.”

Shannon Hannon Oliviero, director of public affairs for Feeding Tampa Bay, called Mapa “the total package”, adding that this year was the first time in contest history that two women faced one another in the final—Mapa edged Angel Gaston of Rooster & the Till for the title.

“I think also what impacts is not only what is prepared, but the stories that people tell, the reason they're inspired,” Oliviero said. “It's art. It's more than a dish on a table. And I think with both of the ladies in the finals, that really showed through. But with Marvilou, I think it was really the total package of it all, from what I experienced in the room. So it's the art of it.”