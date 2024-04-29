Bolts leaning on Stamkos's leadership in 3-1 series hole

What makes a great captain in the National Hockey League?

Is it standing up and addressing the entire team when something needs to be said?

Is it leading by example through scoring goals or being the first one on the ice for practice?

Is it doing whatever it takes to win, whether that’s blocking shots or throwing hits?

There are multiple ways to lead. Some lead by example with their play on the ice and rarely say a word. Others give outstanding motivational speeches to get their teammates ready for battle. Finding a captain that can do all of the above? That’s rare.

But that’s what the Tampa Bay Lightning have in Steven Stamkos.

As the Bolts enter another do-or-die game against the Florida Panthers Monday night, it would be hard to argue that any player has had a more positive influence on Tampa Bay than Stamkos during the First Round series.

Going into Game 5, the Lightning captain has scored five goals and added one assist, leading the team in goals and ranking tied for first in points after lighting the lamp in each of the Tampa Bay’s first four games this postseason. He’s joined by Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen as the only players in this year’s playoffs to score a goal in each of their team’s first four games with one of Nichushkin’s goals coming on an empty netter.

Stamkos’ five goals are the third-most among all NHL skaters in this year’s postseason while his three power-play goals are tied for the league lead.

But it isn’t just the goal scoring that Stamkos has provided. In fact, it’s far beyond that. His 15 hits are the third-most among all Lightning forwards. He’s also won 54.6% of his faceoffs, trailing only Nick Paul (54.7%) and Luke Glendening (57.1%) for the Bolts team lead.

Everyone knows about Stamkos’ ability to put the puck in the back of the net. He’s elite. Only 29 players in NHL history have scored more goals than he has. Yet, even though he doesn’t have to do it as a skilled player, Stamkos has shown a willingness to drop the gloves and stand up for his teammates. See last year’s gutsy postseason tilt with Auston Matthews.