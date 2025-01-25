Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the trip and the back-to-back in Detroit

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

When: Saturday, January 25 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars - Detroit, MI

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Friday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Conor Geekie

Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will go for their second win this season over their Atlantic Division rival Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena...Tampa Bay has a 39-36-5 record all-time against Detroit, a record which includes a 5-1 win over the Red Wings last Saturday...Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each posted 1-2—3 in that win...Detroit won all three of the 2023-24 matchups in regulation...Victor Hedman (2-2—4) and Kucherov (0-4—4) co-led the team in last season’s three-game series against Detroit, and Brandon Hagel (1-2—3) also had a point per game...Kucherov is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer against Detroit with 21-28—49 in 37 games, and Hedman is third with 5-36—41 in 45 games...Brayden Point is fourth with 19-15—34 in 35 career games against Detroit...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 15-4-0 in his career against the Red Wings with a .931 SV% and one shutout...Vasilevskiy won the Jan. 18 game, stopping 38 of 39 shots for a .974 SV%...Goalie Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .878 SV% as a Bolt against the Red Wings.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, January 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Thursday, January 30 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Saturday, February 1 vs. New York Islanders