Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the trip and the back-to-back in Detroit

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
When: Saturday, January 25 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars - Detroit, MI
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Friday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Conor Geekie
Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will go for their second win this season over their Atlantic Division rival Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena...Tampa Bay has a 39-36-5 record all-time against Detroit, a record which includes a 5-1 win over the Red Wings last Saturday...Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each posted 1-2—3 in that win...Detroit won all three of the 2023-24 matchups in regulation...Victor Hedman (2-2—4) and Kucherov (0-4—4) co-led the team in last season’s three-game series against Detroit, and Brandon Hagel (1-2—3) also had a point per game...Kucherov is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer against Detroit with 21-28—49 in 37 games, and Hedman is third with 5-36—41 in 45 games...Brayden Point is fourth with 19-15—34 in 35 career games against Detroit...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 15-4-0 in his career against the Red Wings with a .931 SV% and one shutout...Vasilevskiy won the Jan. 18 game, stopping 38 of 39 shots for a .974 SV%...Goalie Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .878 SV% as a Bolt against the Red Wings.
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, January 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Thursday, January 30 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Saturday, February 1 vs. New York Islanders