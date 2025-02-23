Nuts & Bolts: Welcome back from the break

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

When: Sunday, February 23 - 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from 2/9 game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Dylan Duke - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will shoot for a season series sweep over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday in the team’s return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break...Tampa Bay is 6-0-1 all-time against Seattle... Tampa Bay beat the Kraken 5-1 on Dec. 14...The Kraken opened the scoring on the power-play 4:24 into the game before Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay to close the first period...Jake Guentzel had a power-play goal 4:03 into the third, and Hagel’s second goal into an empty net made it 4-1. Declan Carlile’s first NHL goal closed the scoring with 22 seconds remaining...Hagel led the Lightning with 2-0—2, Guentzel and Point each had 1-1—2, and Nikita Kucherov had 0-2—2...Goalie Jonas Johansson made 21 saves on 22 shots in that win...Net partner Andrei Vasilevskiy is 5-0-0 all-time against the Kraken with a .947 save percentage, while Johansson is 1-0-1 with a .923 save percentage...Kucherov has 3-7—10 in six games to lead the team in career scoring against Seattle, and Hagel is second with 4-5—9 in five games.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, February 25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Thursday, February 27 vs. Calgary Flames

Saturday, March 1 at Washington Capitals