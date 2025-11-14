Nuts & Bolts: The season's first trip to South Florida

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Panthers on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 15 - 6 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Yanni Gourde - Zemgus Girgensons

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Boris Katchouk - Gage Goncalves

Curtis Douglas - Jack Finley - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Max Crozier

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play their in-state rival Florida Panthers for the first of four matchups this season when they visit Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday...Tampa Bay is 72-66-23 all-time against the Panthers, including 30-38-11 on the road...The teams split the 2024-25 regular season series, each going 2-2-0...Tampa Bay outscored the Panthers 12-7 last season...Steven Stamkos is the franchise career scoring leader versus Florida with 41-40—81 in 67 games, while Victor Hedman leads active Bolts with 7-43—50 in 68 career games...Hedman (0-5—5) joined Brayden Point (3-2—5) with five points apiece to co-lead the Lightning in scoring versus Florida during the 2024-25 season, while Jake Guentzel (2- 2—4) and Darren Raddysh (1-3—4) each had four points...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy went 1-2-0 with a .923 save percentage against Florida last season, and Jonas Johansson was 1-0-0 with a 36-save shutout on Dec. 23...Vasilevskiy holds a 17-15-1 career record against Florida with a .911 save percentage...Johansson is 1-1-0 with a .932 save percentage as a Bolt.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Military Appreciation Collection

One of the most popular collections of the year is here, check out this year's Military Appreciation collection dropping today! Shop in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, November 16 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Tuesday, November 18 vs. New Jersey Devils

Thursday, November 20 vs. Edmonton Oilers