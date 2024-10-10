Nuts & Bolts: Lightning kick off 2024-25 in Raleigh

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

When: Friday, October 11 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC

TV coverage: ESPN+

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Thursday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Zemgus Girgensons

Conor Sheary - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to open the 2024-25 NHL season this Friday with a 7 p.m. Eastern Conference tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes. The contest will also be the first game of the season for Carolina, which posted 111 standings points—the second most of any Eastern Conference team (New York Rangers 114)—last season. Tampa Bay is scheduled to host the Hurricanes this Saturday, Oct. 12 before the three-game season series ends with a game at the Lenovo Center on March 11. The Lightning hold a 71-52-21 all-time record in 144 games against the Hurricanes. Tampa Bay has scored 429 total goals against Carolina, leaving Florida (453 goals) as the only NHL team that has surrendered more offense to the Bolts. Nikita Kucherov scored 2-5—7 in two games versus Carolina last year, including a 6-point night on Nov. 24. He leads active Lightning players in career points (35) against the ‘Canes. Victor Hedman (30) and Brayden Point (28) have also seen success. The Bolts finished last season’s three-game series against the Hurricanes with a 2-1 record.

Injuries

Mikey Eyssimont

Jack Finley

Gabriel Fortier

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, October 15 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Thursday, October 17 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday, October 19 at Ottawa Senators