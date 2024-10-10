Nuts & Bolts: Lightning kick off 2024-25 in Raleigh

The Bolts begin the season at the Lenovo Center on Friday

TBLatCAR_Nuts&Bolts_101024
By Tampa Bay Lightning
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

When: Friday, October 11 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC
TV coverage: ESPN+
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Thursday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Zemgus Girgensons
Conor Sheary - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to open the 2024-25 NHL season this Friday with a 7 p.m. Eastern Conference tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes. The contest will also be the first game of the season for Carolina, which posted 111 standings points—the second most of any Eastern Conference team (New York Rangers 114)—last season. Tampa Bay is scheduled to host the Hurricanes this Saturday, Oct. 12 before the three-game season series ends with a game at the Lenovo Center on March 11. The Lightning hold a 71-52-21 all-time record in 144 games against the Hurricanes. Tampa Bay has scored 429 total goals against Carolina, leaving Florida (453 goals) as the only NHL team that has surrendered more offense to the Bolts. Nikita Kucherov scored 2-5—7 in two games versus Carolina last year, including a 6-point night on Nov. 24. He leads active Lightning players in career points (35) against the ‘Canes. Victor Hedman (30) and Brayden Point (28) have also seen success. The Bolts finished last season’s three-game series against the Hurricanes with a 2-1 record.

Injuries
Mikey Eyssimont
Jack Finley
Gabriel Fortier

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, October 15 vs. Vancouver Canucks
Thursday, October 17 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Saturday, October 19 at Ottawa Senators

News Feed

Saturday's Lightning game versus Carolina postponed

Lightning assign D Max Crozier to AHL Syracuse and release F Logan Brown from PTO

Monday's Lightning game versus Nashville cancelled

Lightning reduce training camp roster by nine

Lightning recall forward Gabriel Szturc from AHL Syracuse

Lightning announce numerous enhancements to AMALIE Arena

Lightning to host 2024 USA Hockey Warrior Classic

Victor Hedman donation highlights Lightning's Community Kickoff

Lightning Foundation announces recipients of $2 million Hurricane Helene relief grant

Lightning recall forward Dylan Duke from Syracuse

Lightning Victor & Sanna Hedman pledge $150,000 to hurricane relief

Platinum hip hop artist Doechii tapped to headline Lightning's GAME ONe Opening Day 2024

Lightning reduce training camp roster by 18

Lightning Foundation to donate to hurricane relief

Lightning's game tonight versus Nashville postponed

The Lightning Launch Big News for the 2024-25 Season

Lightning launch "Patch with a Purpose program with founding partners Tampa YMCA and AdventHealth

Lightning, The Malone Family Foundation announce inaugural Tampa Warrior Hockey Academy