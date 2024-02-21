Nuts & Bolts: Bolts close out homestand with a Caps matchup

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

When: Thursday, February 22 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Mitchell Chaffee

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Capitals are playing the second of three matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay defeated WSH in the first meeting this season with a 2-1 shootout win Dec. 23 at Capital One Arena...Luke Glendening scored the Bolts lone regulation goal in the victory with Victor Hedman collecting the only assist before scoring the game-deciding goal in the shootout...Nikita Kucherov has found the scoresheet in eight of his last nine home games vs. WSH (7-5—12) with four multi-point efforts during that span...Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos have both posted a multi-point effort in each of their last two home contests vs. WSH (both: 1-3—4)...Brayden Point has points in six of his last eight home games vs. WSH (3-5—8)...Brandon Hagel has picked up three points in three career home contests vs. WSH (0-3—3)...Over the last eight meetings between Tampa Bay and WSH at AMALIE Arena, the winning team has scored four or more goals seven times...The Bolts are 6-4-0 in their last 10 home games vs. WSH and 5-4-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 48-75-9 with six ties all- time vs. WSH, including a home record of 29-35-2 with two ties...Martin St. Louis (29-50—79) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. WSH while Vincent Lecavalier (34-36—70) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Star Wars Night

The Road Ahead

Saturday, February 24 at New York Islanders

Sunday, February 25 at New Jersey Devils

Tuesday, February 27 at Philadelphia Flyers