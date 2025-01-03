Nuts & Bolts: SoCal back-to-back begins in LA

The Lightning continue their California road trip on Saturday against the Kings

By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

When: Saturday, January 4 - 9 p.m. ET
Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning continue their California roadtrip on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings...The Lightning are 30-12-5 all-time against the Kings...Saturday is the first game between the teams this season...Tampa Bay earned standings points in both 2023-24 matchups with the Kings, finishing 1-0-1. The Lightning won 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 9 before falling 4-3 in overtime on March 23...Brayden Point, Nick Perbix and Brandon Hagel each had 1-1—2 against Los Angeles last sea- son, and Steven Stamkos had 2-0—2...Stamkos is the Bolts’ all-time leading scorer against the Kings with 15-16—31 in 23 games...Nikita Kucherov is second with 7-14—21 for Tampa Bay against the Kings...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games against the Kings last year, stopping 39 of 45 shots for an .867 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is 9-3-1 all-time against Los Angeles, posting a .911 save percentage...Jonas Johansson has not started a game against the Kings in his time with the Lightning.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
November & December Goal Puck Auction Ending Tomorrow
The November and December goal puck auction is ending soon, grab and piece of history and place your bid today at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead
Sunday, January 5 at Anaheim Ducks
Tuesday, January 7 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Thursday, January 9 vs. Boston Bruins

