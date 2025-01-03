Nuts & Bolts: SoCal back-to-back begins in LA

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

When: Saturday, January 4 - 9 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue their California roadtrip on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings...The Lightning are 30-12-5 all-time against the Kings...Saturday is the first game between the teams this season...Tampa Bay earned standings points in both 2023-24 matchups with the Kings, finishing 1-0-1. The Lightning won 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 9 before falling 4-3 in overtime on March 23...Brayden Point, Nick Perbix and Brandon Hagel each had 1-1—2 against Los Angeles last sea- son, and Steven Stamkos had 2-0—2...Stamkos is the Bolts’ all-time leading scorer against the Kings with 15-16—31 in 23 games...Nikita Kucherov is second with 7-14—21 for Tampa Bay against the Kings...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games against the Kings last year, stopping 39 of 45 shots for an .867 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is 9-3-1 all-time against Los Angeles, posting a .911 save percentage...Jonas Johansson has not started a game against the Kings in his time with the Lightning.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, January 5 at Anaheim Ducks

Tuesday, January 7 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Thursday, January 9 vs. Boston Bruins