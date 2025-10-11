Nuts & Bolts: Saturday night vs. the Devils

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against New Jersey on Saturday.

When: Saturday, October 11 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Geekie - Pontus Holmberg - Curtis Douglas

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will go for their first win of the season on Saturday when the New Jersey Devils visit Benchmark International Arena...Tampa Bay is 45-53-16 all-time against the Devils, including 24-23-8 on home ice...Saturday is the first of three games between the teams this season and is followed by a Nov. 18 game in Tampa before a visit to Prudential Center on Dec. 11...The Lightning went 2-0-1 against New Jersey last season, including 1-0-0 on home ice...Brandon Hagel (3-3—6) and Anthony Cirelli (1-5—6) co-led Tampa Bay in scoring against the Devils in 2024-25...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career leader in scoring against New Jersey (24-21—45), while Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 12-29—41 in 27 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy boasts a 9-5-1 career record against New Jersey with a .908 save percentage and one shutout. Vasilevskiy went 1-0-1 against the Devils last season with a .945 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson was 1-0-0 with an .857 save percentage...Johansson is 2-0-0 with an .889 SV% against New Jersey as a Bolt.

Item of the Game

3rd Jersey Authentic Pro

The players are back on the ice in the 3rd Jersey, and the 2025 Authentic Pro 3rd Jersey Collection is here. Check out the latest locker room collection and dress like your favorite player. Available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Monday, October 13 at Boston Bruins

Tuesday, October 14 at Washington Capitals

Friday, October 17 at Detroit Red Wings