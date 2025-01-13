Nuts & Bolts: Opportunity to close the road trip strong in Boston

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, January 14 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tonight's Matchup

The Lightning will play the Boston Bruins for the second time in six days when they visit TD Garden on Tuesday...Tampa Bay beat the Bruins 4-1 on Jan. 9 at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 38-62-19 all-time against the Bruins and have won four of their last five games against Boston, including three straight dating back to Feb. 13, 2024...Brandon Hagel (1-1—2), Ryan McDonagh (0-2—2) and Nikita Kucherov (0-2—2) each had multiple points in the Jan. 9 game. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of 28 shots for a .964 save percentage...Vincent Lecavalier leads the franchise in career scoring against Boston with 20-29—49 in 50 games...Kucherov has 11-20—31 in 37 games, tied with Victor Hedman (9-22—31 in 54 GP) for most points against the Bruins among active Bolts...In net, Vasilevskiy leads the franchise against Boston with a 10-11-2 record and .917 SV%...Goalie Jonas Johansson is 1-0 as a Bolt against Boston with an .852 save percentage.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, January 16 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Saturday, January 18 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Monday, January 20 at Toronto Maple Leafs