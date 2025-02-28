Nuts & Bolts: Matinee matchup in Washington

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
When: Saturday, March 1 - 12:30 p.m. ET
Where: Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from 2/27 Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Zemgus Girgensons
Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh/Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Saturday's Matchup
Tampa Bay opens March with a Saturday contest against the Washington Capitals, one of the best teams in the NHL so far this season...The teams split their first two contests this season, with the Bolts winning an Oct. 26 game 3-0 before Washington took a Nov. 27 rematch by a 5-4 score... Brayden Point leads the Bolts in scoring against the Capitals this season with 4-0—4, including a hat-trick in the teams’ last meeting...Mikey Eyssimont (1-1—2) and Nikita Kucherov (0-2—2) have also scored multiple points against the Caps this season...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-1-0 with a .922 save percentage, including a 32-save shutout in game one...The Lightning are 49-78-15 all-time against Washington, including 19-41-11 on the road...Martin St. Louis leads the franchise in career scoring against the Capitals with 29-50—79 in 70 games...Kucherov ranks fourth in team history and leads active Bolts with 14-15—29 in 30 games...Point has 10-9—19 in 23 games versus Washington... Vasilevskiy is 10-11-1 with a .902 save percentage, 3.21 GAA and one shutout against the Capitals... His 10 wins versus Washington are five clear of Nikolai Khabibublin for most in team history.
Item of the Game
First of the Month Sale
The Road Ahead
Monday, March 3 at Florida Panthers
Tuesday, March 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Thursday, March 6 vs. Buffalo Sabres