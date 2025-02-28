Nuts & Bolts: Matinee matchup in Washington

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 1 - 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from 2/27 Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Zemgus Girgensons

Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh/Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

Tampa Bay opens March with a Saturday contest against the Washington Capitals, one of the best teams in the NHL so far this season...The teams split their first two contests this season, with the Bolts winning an Oct. 26 game 3-0 before Washington took a Nov. 27 rematch by a 5-4 score... Brayden Point leads the Bolts in scoring against the Capitals this season with 4-0—4, including a hat-trick in the teams’ last meeting...Mikey Eyssimont (1-1—2) and Nikita Kucherov (0-2—2) have also scored multiple points against the Caps this season...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-1-0 with a .922 save percentage, including a 32-save shutout in game one...The Lightning are 49-78-15 all-time against Washington, including 19-41-11 on the road...Martin St. Louis leads the franchise in career scoring against the Capitals with 29-50—79 in 70 games...Kucherov ranks fourth in team history and leads active Bolts with 14-15—29 in 30 games...Point has 10-9—19 in 23 games versus Washington... Vasilevskiy is 10-11-1 with a .902 save percentage, 3.21 GAA and one shutout against the Capitals... His 10 wins versus Washington are five clear of Nikolai Khabibublin for most in team history.

The Road Ahead

Monday, March 3 at Florida Panthers

Tuesday, March 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Thursday, March 6 vs. Buffalo Sabres