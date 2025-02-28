Nuts & Bolts: Matinee matchup in Washington

The Lightning look to keep momentum on the road as they open a quick two-game trip against the Capitals

TBLatWSH
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 1 - 12:30 p.m. ET
Where: Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from 2/27 Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Zemgus Girgensons
Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh/Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
Tampa Bay opens March with a Saturday contest against the Washington Capitals, one of the best teams in the NHL so far this season...The teams split their first two contests this season, with the Bolts winning an Oct. 26 game 3-0 before Washington took a Nov. 27 rematch by a 5-4 score... Brayden Point leads the Bolts in scoring against the Capitals this season with 4-0—4, including a hat-trick in the teams’ last meeting...Mikey Eyssimont (1-1—2) and Nikita Kucherov (0-2—2) have also scored multiple points against the Caps this season...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-1-0 with a .922 save percentage, including a 32-save shutout in game one...The Lightning are 49-78-15 all-time against Washington, including 19-41-11 on the road...Martin St. Louis leads the franchise in career scoring against the Capitals with 29-50—79 in 70 games...Kucherov ranks fourth in team history and leads active Bolts with 14-15—29 in 30 games...Point has 10-9—19 in 23 games versus Washington... Vasilevskiy is 10-11-1 with a .902 save percentage, 3.21 GAA and one shutout against the Capitals... His 10 wins versus Washington are five clear of Nikolai Khabibublin for most in team history.

Item of the Game
First of the Month Sale
Visit TampaBaySports.com today for the March 1st of the Month Sale, with 50% or more off select Lightning products. Shop today only, online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Monday, March 3 at Florida Panthers
Tuesday, March 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Thursday, March 6 vs. Buffalo Sabres

News Feed

Kevin Smiley, Arthenia Joyner and Les Miller shine at Lightning’s Black Heritage Night

The Backcheck: Vasilevskiy silences Calgary as Bolts win streak hits seven games

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Flames 0

Recap: Lightning 3, Flames 0

Jovan McNeill honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Finishing out February against Calgary

Puck Artist Spotlight: Zulu Painter 

Lightning re-assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Oilers 1

The Backcheck: Bolts stay hot, score four unanswered to defeat Oilers

Recap: Lightning 4, Oilers 1

Mack Macksam honored as Lightning Community Heroes

Nuts & Bolts: Oilers in town for Tuesday night matchup

The Backcheck: Lightning pick up right where they left off with win over Kraken

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Kraken 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Kraken 1

John and Holly Tomlin honored as Lightning Community Heroes

Nuts & Bolts: Welcome back from the break