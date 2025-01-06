Nuts & Bolts: Looking to bounce back on home ice

The Lightning look to break their four-game skid against Carolina on Tuesday

TBLvsCAR_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, January 7 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Sunday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to get back in the win column when they host the Carolina Hurri- canes on Tuesday...The game was rescheduled from Oct. 12 following Hurricane Milton...Tampa Bay won the first game between the teams in their season opener, beating the Hurricanes 4-1 on Oct. 11...Nikita Kucherov had a hat-trick and an assist to lead all players...Victor Hedman had three assists...Tampa Bay is 72-52-21 against Carolina all-time, a record that includes a 9-6-3 record since the start of the 2020-21 season...The Lightning went 2-1-0 against Carolina last season...Martin St. Louis leads the Bolts in career scoring against the Hurricanes with 38-48—86 in 78 games...Kucherov leads active players with 12-27—39 in 27 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves on 21 shots for a .952 save percentage on Oct. 12...Vasilevskiy is 14-5-3 with a .930 save percentage all- time against Carolina...Vasilevskiy is 3-1-1 with a .929 save percentage in his last five starts against the Hurricanes...Jonas Johansson is 1-1-0 against Carolina as a Bolt with a .938 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2025 Gasparilla Collection Launch
The Lightning 2025 Gasparilla-inspired collection has arrived exclusively at Tampa Bay Sports. Gear up now in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, January 7 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Thursday, January 9 vs. Boston Bruins
Saturday, January 11 at New Jersey Devils

