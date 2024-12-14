Nuts & Bolts: Last stop in Seattle

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 14 - 10 p.m. ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Steven Santini

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday for the seventh time since the latter joined the NHL prior to the 2021-22 season...Tampa Bay has earned standings points in each meeting with the Kraken so far, going 5-0-1...The teams split last season’s two-game series, one that saw both games require more than 60 minutes of hockey...The Kraken took an Oct. 30 game 4-3 in overtime before the Lightning won the Dec. 9 rematch 4-3 in overtime...Brandon Hagel led the Bolts in last year’s series, scoring 1-3—4, while Nikita Kucherov (2-1—3), Anthony Cirelli (1-2—3) and Tanner Jeannot (1-2—3) each had three points...six different players had multi-point games against Seattle...Tampa Bay’s all-time leading scorer against Seattle is Kucherov, who has 3-5—8 in five games, while Hagel is second with 2-5—7 in four games...Victor Hedman (3-3—6), Steven Stamkos (2-4—6) and Anthony Cirelli (2-4—6) join Brayden Point (1-4—5) as point-per-game play- ers against Seattle...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was 1-0 with an .897 save percentage against Seattle last year, while Jonas Johansson was 0-0-1 with a .907 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is 5-0 against the Kraken in his career with a .947 save percentage and one shutout.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, December 17 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Thursday, December 19 vs. St. Louis Blues

Sunday, December 22 vs. Florida Panthers