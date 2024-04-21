Nuts & Bolts: Game 1 from Sunrise

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

When: Sunday, April 21 - 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Saturday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Sunday's Matchup

The Lightning and Panthers are facing each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons...The Bolts posted a 1-2-0 vs. FLA in the regular season, winning the only contest played at Amerant Bank Arena with a 5-3 victory March 16...Nikita Kucherov (2-2—4) and Steven Stamkos (2-2—4) wrapped up the regular season tied for the Tampa Bay team lead in points vs. FLA in the three meetings this year...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in eight of his 10 career playoff games vs. FLA (5-13—18), including four of the five contests played at Amerant Bank Arena (3-4—7)...Stamkos has also picked up points in eight of his 10 career postseason games vs. FLA (5-7—12), including four of the five contests played in Sunrise (1-4—5)...Victor Hedman has recorded points in seven of his 10 career playoff games vs. FLA (0-11—11) and has picked up an assist in four of the last five meetings in the postseason (0-4—4)...In 10 career playoff starts vs. FLA, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 8-2-0 with a .950 save percentage, 1.89 goals against average and two shutouts, including a road record of 4-1-0 with a .944 SV% and 2.02 GAA... Tampa Bay is 8-2-0 all-time vs. FLA in the postseason, including a road record of 4-1-0... Kucherov (5-13—18) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career playoff points and assists vs. FLA while his five goals are tied with Stamkos (5-7—12) for the most among all skaters.

Injuries

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body, Day-to-day

Luke Glendening - Upper-body, Day-to-day

Jonas Johansson - Lower-body, Day-to-day

Tyler Motte - Lower-body, Day-to-day

Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body, Out

Series Schedule

Game 2: Tuesday, April 23 at Florida Panthers

Game 3: Thursday, April 25 vs. Florida Panthers

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 vs. Florida Panthers

Game 5: Monday, April 29 at Florida Panthers

Game 6: Wednesday, May 1 vs. Florida Panthers

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at Florida Panthers

if necessary