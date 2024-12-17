Nuts & Bolts: Columbus in town to open the homestand

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, December 17 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the second matchup for the clubs this season...The Lightning (16-10-2) lost the first game 7-6 in overtime on Nov. 21...Nikita Kucherov had three assists to lead Tampa Bay in that game, and six different players scored goals...Conor Geekie, Mitchell Chaffee, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist in the loss...Jonas Johansson made 36 saves for the Bolts in the game...The Lightning went 2-1-0 against Columbus last season...Steven Stamkos led Tampa Bay with 5-2—7 against Columbus in 2023-24. Hagel (1-4—5) and Kucherov (0-5—5) each had five points...The Lightning are 33-15-2 all-time against the Blue Jackets, including 19-5-0 at home...Kucherov is the team’s all-time leading scorer against Columbus with 13-30—43 in 28 games...Brayden Point is third with 15-14—29 in 27 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 16-4-0 with a .928 save percentage in 20 career games vs. the Blue Jackets...Jonas Johansson’s lone start with Tampa Bay against Columbus was Nov. 21.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Light Up Holiday Fan Chain

It's Day Ten of Tampa Bay Sports' 12 Days of Drops, and today's drop will let you really show your Tampa Bay Lightning pride. Grab the holiday-inspired Light Up Fan Chain, available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, December 19 vs. St. Louis Blues

Sunday, December 22 vs. Florida Panthers

Monday, December 23 at Florida Panthers