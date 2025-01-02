Nuts & Bolts: California trip opens in San Jose

Tampa Bay begins the new calendar year on Thursday against the Sharks

MK0007 - NUTS and BOLTS _ AWAY _ 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 2 - 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday to ring in the New Year and wrap up a two-game season series with their California opponent...Tampa Bay beat San Jose 8-1 at AMALIE Arena on Dec. 5...Six different players posted two-plus points in the win for Tampa Bay, which was led by Brayden Point’s four points (0-4—4)...Tampa Bay is 28-20-3 all-time against San Jose, A run which includes a 13-5-1 mark since 2014-15...Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning in career scoring against the Sharks with 15-16--31 in 23 games...Nikita Kucherov leads active players with 7-14—21 in 18 games, while Victor Hedman (5-15—20 in 23 games) and Brayden Point (6-13—19 in 14 games) are also near the top...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 21 shots in the Dec. 5 win for the Lightning and leads the franchise in career wins against the Sharks...Vasilevskiy is 8-2-0 with a .925 save percentage in 10 career starts against San Jose...Jonas Johansson’s lone start as a Bolt against the Sharks was a 23-save shutout victory on Oct. 26, 2023.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
November & December Goal Puck Auction
November and December goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents, are now up for auction. Bid now at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, January 2 at San Jose Sharks
Saturday, January 4 at Los Angeles Kings
Sunday, January 5 at Anaheim Ducks

