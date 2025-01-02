Nuts & Bolts: California trip opens in San Jose

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 2 - 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday to ring in the New Year and wrap up a two-game season series with their California opponent...Tampa Bay beat San Jose 8-1 at AMALIE Arena on Dec. 5...Six different players posted two-plus points in the win for Tampa Bay, which was led by Brayden Point’s four points (0-4—4)...Tampa Bay is 28-20-3 all-time against San Jose, A run which includes a 13-5-1 mark since 2014-15...Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning in career scoring against the Sharks with 15-16--31 in 23 games...Nikita Kucherov leads active players with 7-14—21 in 18 games, while Victor Hedman (5-15—20 in 23 games) and Brayden Point (6-13—19 in 14 games) are also near the top...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 21 shots in the Dec. 5 win for the Lightning and leads the franchise in career wins against the Sharks...Vasilevskiy is 8-2-0 with a .925 save percentage in 10 career starts against San Jose...Jonas Johansson’s lone start as a Bolt against the Sharks was a 23-save shutout victory on Oct. 26, 2023.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, January 2 at San Jose Sharks

Saturday, January 4 at Los Angeles Kings

Sunday, January 5 at Anaheim Ducks