Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back wraps up in the desert

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

When: Tuesday, November 28 - 9 p.m. ET

Where: Mullett Arena - Tempe, AZ

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Mike Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Tyler Motte

Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

The Road Ahead

Thursday, November 30 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Buy Tickets

Saturday, December 2 at Dallas Stars

Monday, December 4 vs. Dallas Stars - Buy Tickets