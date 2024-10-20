Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back begins in Toronto

Bolts and Leafs meet for the first time this season on Monday night

By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

When: Monday, October 21 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Sunday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Mikey Eyssimont - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Darren Raddysh - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup
Tampa Bay gets set for another Atlantic Division opponent as they visit Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday...The Lightning earned standings points in three of four games against Toronto last season, finishing the season series 2-1-1...Nikita Kucherov scored 5-7—12 against the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, including a four-point night on Nov. 6... Forward Brayden Point had 3-3—6 and defenseman Victor Hedman scored 2-3—5...The Maple Leafs hold the all-time wins advantage between the teams with a 62-39-10 record...The Lightning are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games against the Maple Leafs... Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 15-10-2 career record against Toronto wiith a .921 save percentage and two shutouts.

Item of the game
New Era 59Fifty Fitted Hat
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, October 22 at New Jersey Devils
Thursday, October 24 vs. Minnesota Wild
Saturday, October 26 vs. Washington Capitals

