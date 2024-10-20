Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back begins in Toronto

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

When: Monday, October 21 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Sunday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mikey Eyssimont - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Darren Raddysh - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

Tampa Bay gets set for another Atlantic Division opponent as they visit Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday...The Lightning earned standings points in three of four games against Toronto last season, finishing the season series 2-1-1...Nikita Kucherov scored 5-7—12 against the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, including a four-point night on Nov. 6... Forward Brayden Point had 3-3—6 and defenseman Victor Hedman scored 2-3—5...The Maple Leafs hold the all-time wins advantage between the teams with a 62-39-10 record...The Lightning are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games against the Maple Leafs... Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 15-10-2 career record against Toronto wiith a .921 save percentage and two shutouts.

Item of the game

New Era 59Fifty Fitted Hat

Your favorite New Era hat is back in stock! Grab your 59Fifty Tampa Bay Lightning fitted hat, available today in store and online at TampaBaySports.com and in store while supplies last. All sizes available.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, October 22 at New Jersey Devils

Thursday, October 24 vs. Minnesota Wild

Saturday, October 26 vs. Washington Capitals