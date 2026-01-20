Nuts & Bolts: A quick stop at home to host the Sharks

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, January 20 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves - Dominic James - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Jack Finley

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandon Halverson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday for the only time this 2025-26 season, a game that closes the season series between the clubs...Tampa Bay won the first meeting between the teams 7-3 on Jan. 3 at SAP Center...Nikita Kucherov scored 1-4—5 in that game, defenseman Darren Raddysh had a hat-trick and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves...The Lightning hold a 29-21-3 all-time record against San Jose, including a 15-10-2 record on home ice...Steven Stamkos is the team’s career scoring leader versus the Sharks with 15-16—31 in 23 matchups, while Kucherov leads all active Bolts with 8-18—26 in 20 career games...Vasilevskiy is 9-3-0 with a .921 save percentage with a 2.22 goals against average against the Sharks over his NHL career...Goalie Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 as a Bolt when playing the Sharks with a 23-save shutout on Oct. 26, 2023, his lone career NHL start against San Jose.

The Road Ahead

Friday, January 23 at Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, January 24 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, January 26 vs. Utah Mammoth