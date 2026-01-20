Nuts & Bolts: A quick stop at home to host the Sharks

Before hitting the road again, the Lightning are back in Tampa to wrap up their regular season series versus San Jose

TBLvsSJS_012026_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, January 20 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves - Dominic James - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Jack Finley

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandon Halverson

Tuesday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday for the only time this 2025-26 season, a game that closes the season series between the clubs...Tampa Bay won the first meeting between the teams 7-3 on Jan. 3 at SAP Center...Nikita Kucherov scored 1-4—5 in that game, defenseman Darren Raddysh had a hat-trick and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves...The Lightning hold a 29-21-3 all-time record against San Jose, including a 15-10-2 record on home ice...Steven Stamkos is the team’s career scoring leader versus the Sharks with 15-16—31 in 23 matchups, while Kucherov leads all active Bolts with 8-18—26 in 20 career games...Vasilevskiy is 9-3-0 with a .921 save percentage with a 2.22 goals against average against the Sharks over his NHL career...Goalie Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 as a Bolt when playing the Sharks with a 23-save shutout on Oct. 26, 2023, his lone career NHL start against San Jose.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Stadium Series Blanket
The Road Ahead
Friday, January 23 at Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, January 24 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Tuesday, January 26 vs. Utah Mammoth

