Nina Shaw honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Nina Shaw as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. Shaw, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Wheelchairs 4 Kids.

Shaw serves as the Programs Manager for Wheelchairs 4 Kids, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to enhancing accessibility and community for children with physical disabilities. Wheelchairs 4 Kids has two major programs that support their mission. Their “Let’s Roll” program, which provides custom wheelchairs, as well as home and vehicle modifications, at no charge to families. Since inception, the program has supported over 1,700 children. Additionally, their “Wheely Fun Day” program provides children who have physical disabilities that may be isolated from their peers an opportunity to socialize and make friends with individuals who face similar challenges to them. As Programs Manager, Shaw is responsible for making the magic happen for these children and their families. She is a constant source of support and encouragement through the entire process and is beloved by all the families Wheelchairs 4 Kids work with.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support Wheelchairs 4 Kids programming. With the impacts of Hurricane Helene and Milton, the need for support from organizations like Wheelchairs 4 Kids has never been higher. The grant will help Wheelchairs 4 Kids donate custom wheelchairs and rebuild in an accessible manner for many who lost their equipment through both storms.

Shaw became the 591st Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $31.92 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program will contribute another $10 million over the next five seasons.