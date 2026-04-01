Mishkin's Extra Shift: Canadiens 4, Lightning 1

This game was a mixed bag for the Lightning. They certainly didn’t play poorly, and they avoided the bad starts that have plagued them in recent contests.

But as Jon Cooper stated afterwards, they were guilty of passing up numerous shot attempts, despite recording 37 shots on goal. They failed to convert on four power-play opportunities while allowing a five-on-three PPG to Montreal. Finally, they committed some isolated but significant defensive mistakes, one of which resulted in the game-winning goal.

The first period featured two power plays for each team, but the Canadiens benefitted from overlapping Lightning penalties that put them on a four-on-three, which then turned into a long five-on-three. With one second remaining on the two-man advantage, Juraj Slafkovsky one-timed a right-circle shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy at 12:25.

Shortly after killing off the ensuing five-on-four, the Lightning tied the game. Jake Guentzel stepped from behind the net to the slot and swept a shot past Jakub Dobes at 13:41.

The Canadiens broke the tie just past the halfway point of the second period. Following an errant outlet pass from Tampa Bay, Mike Matheson collected the puck in the neutral zone and fed Slafkovsky on a counter. He took the puck down the left wing towards the goal line. With three Lightning defenders focused on Slafkosvky, Cole Caufield slipped free on the other side of the ice. Slafkovsky fed him the puck for an open-net goal at 12:49.

The Lightning couldn’t solve Dobes a second time. They posted 17 third-period shots on net and owned most of the possession in the final frame. At the same time, they yielded three Grade-A chances in the third, all of which Vasilevskiy stopped.

Two late empty-net goals set the final at 4-1.

In the end, the game came down to a few key elements that swung Montreal’s way. The Canadiens made one more offensive play than the Lightning. They won the special teams battle. And Dobes prevented the Lightning from tying the game at two.

The Lightning continue the homestand on Thursday against Pittsburgh.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Jakub Dobes — Canadiens. 36 saves.

Juraj Slafkovsky — Canadiens. Goal and assist.