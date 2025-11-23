Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Capitals 3

The Lightning used a quick-strike attack to build a three-goal first-period lead and then withstood Washington’s pushback in the final 40 minutes to win their third straight game.

Even though the Lightning netted four goals in the first period, the game didn’t start well for Tampa Bay. The Lightning committed an unforced icing in the opening minute, lost the ensuing faceoff, and gave up a rebound goal to Justin Sourdif at 1:06. Just over a minute later, they took a penalty. But then, momentum turned. Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel teamed up for a shorthanded goal. Cirelli accepted a pass from Hagel in the neutral zone and waited for Hagel to skate past him before returning the feed. Hagel entered the offensive zone and wired a shot from the slot past Logan Thompson’s stick at 2:53. On the same Washington power play, Ethen Frank committed a penalty, setting up a four-on-four and an eventual Lightning power play. Late on that Tampa Bay PP, Nikita Kucherov fired a right-circle shot that Thompson stopped. But the rebound caromed to the other circle, where Oliver Bjorkstrand fired it into an open side of the net at 5:21.

The Lightning added two even-strength goals before the period ended. Kucherov attempted to move from the left circle to the middle of the ice, and the puck ended up coming to Hagel in the slot. Hagel fired a one-timer (again) past Thompson’s stick, extending the lead to 3-1 at 11:36. Kucherov completed the first-period scoring when he accepted a long outlet from Hagel and finished a breakaway at 18:19.

During the final two periods, the Caps owned most of the possession time. They outshot the Lightning, 24-10. Shot attempts during that time favored Washington, 53-24. Jonas Johansson made several saves on Grade-A chances. Two pucks got past him—Jakob Chychrun whipped a puck from the sideboards that deflected off a Lightning stick into the net at 5:26 of the second, and Frank scored from the right circle at 5:24 of the third. But the Caps would not be able to find the tying goal.

The Lightning had to deal with multiple injuries to forwards during the last two periods. Kucherov left the game early in the second after Tom Wilson checked him into an official. Dominic James was pushed into the boards late in the second (but was able to return for the third). Brayden Point didn’t play for much of the third period. Also, the Lightning didn’t have Curtis Douglas available for much of the third period after he picked up 17 PIM for instigating a fight with Wilson. But the Lightning managed to navigate around those absences.

Another key to the victory was the Lightning’s penalty kill, which went 6-6. The kills include a lengthy five-on-three kill in the third after the Caps had cut the deficit to 4-3.

Late in the third, the Lightning received an important insurance goal. Cirelli finished a chance from the top of the crease after Jake Guentzel’s initial shot was stopped and Hagel’s rebound look was blocked.

It was a hard-fought road win against an excellent opponent. The Lightning hope the injury bug didn’t hit them too badly in the process.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: