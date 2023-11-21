Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero

News Feed

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

Recap: Lightning 5, Bruins 4 - OT
Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Boston Bruins

Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Bruins
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally three times, defeat Edmonton Oilers

The Backcheck: Bolts rally three times, defeat Oilers
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Recap: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero

Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero
Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse
Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Edmonton Oilers

Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Oilers
Tampa Bay Lightning's 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup

Bolts' 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup
LIGHTNING RE-ASSIGN FORWARD WALTTERI MERELÄ TO SYRACUSE 

Lightning re-assign forward Waltteri Merela to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win to Chicago Blackhawks

The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win in Chicago
2004 STANLEY CUP CHAMPS DAVE ANDREYCHUK, BRAD RICHARDS TO ENTER LIGHTNING HALL OF FAME

2004 Stanley Cup champs Dave Andreychuk and Brad Richards to enter Lightning Hall of Fame 
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks

Recap: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2
Nuts & Bolts: Central Division trip closes in Chicago

Nuts & Bolts: Central Division trip closes in Chicago
The Backcheck: Blanked by the St. Louis Blues

The Backcheck: Blanked by the Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning reassign defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning reassign defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse
Mishkin's Extra Shift: St. Louis Blues 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blues 5, Lightning 0

Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero

The $50,000 Lightning Foundation grant will be donated to Camelot Community Care

20231120_TBLvBOS - p021492
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored retired Michael DiBrizzi as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins. DiBrizzi, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Camelot Community Care.  

DiBrizzi always knew he wanted to work with and make a difference in the lives of children, and he has done so over the past 29 years in Tampa Bay’s child welfare and mental health system. Over the years, he has worked to improve the lives of abused and neglected children and struggling families through developing new programs, growing funding, improving services, and bringing together stakeholders to focus on the needs of children in the community. Since 2007, DiBrizzi has served as the CEO of Camelot Community Care, a nonprofit whose mission is to serve children and families experiencing abuse, neglect, behavioral health, and substance abuse issues. During that time, he has developed programs that have led to over 3,000 children being adopted and thousands of foster children being safely returned to their biological family.  

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to continue to further and expand the mission of Camelot Community Care. Specifically, the funds would be used to support the Fair Futures Mentoring Model, an impactful mentoring program for former foster youth. Camelot Community Care has developed in-house programs to recruit, train and support mentors so they can effectively serve as mentors for former foster youth. Over the next 18 months, their hope is to recruit 25 new mentors.  

DiBrizzi became the 557th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $30.22 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.