Maria Pinzon honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Stephanie Haile as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Pinzon, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Hispanic Services Council.

Pinzon has served as the Hispanic Services Council’s Executive Director since 1996 and has been a driving force beyond their mission to expand access to opportunities so Latino families and children fulfill their potential to thrive. She has been instrumental in designing and overseeing the implementation of La Red Mas and other HSC programs that address the barriers to belonging and integrating successfully into their new life in the United States. Pinzon has led efforts to develop culturally relevant programs, forge partnerships with local organizations, and secure funding, ensuring that every aspect of the project aligns with our mission to serve immigrant parents and their high school students. Her contributions are not just vital to the success of the Hispanic Services Council’s programming; they are the embodiment of their organizational values.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support Hispanic Service Council’s mission. Specifically, Hispanic Services Council will work to expand access to education and school engagement workshops for limited English Latino parents of high school students in Hillsborough County. Additionally, they hope to improve program outcomes for their La Red Mas program, leading to better outcomes for students.

Pinzon became the 593rd Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.02 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik family announced that the Community Hero program will contribute another $10 million over the next five seasons.