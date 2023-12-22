Margie Rothman honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Margie Rothman as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Rothman, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS).

Rothman, who serves as the Executive Director of the Rothman Family Foundation, has quietly given back to Gulf Coast JFCS since 1974. For three decades, she has been deeply engaged with Gulf Coast JFCS child welfare efforts and has provided support of over $2 million to various agency programs, all as an anonymous donor. With Rothman and her family’s support, Gulf Coast JFCS has had the ability to launch a youth mentorship program and provide school backpacks for thousands of foster children. Additionally, she has championed Foster Child Adoption efforts through numerous initiatives that are helping hundreds of children in foster care annually find their permanent homes through Gulf Coast JFCS child welfare programs, especially Heart Gallery of Pinellas and Pasco. Not only does Rothman generously support Gulf Coast JFCS, but multiple other worthy causes throughout Tampa Bay.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to continue to further and expand the mission of Gulf Coast JFCS. Specifically, the funds will be used to address barriers to the adoption of children in foster care. Their programming will provide case management staff with well-being supports to reduce burnout and turnover, as well as increase the number of families accessing adoption-competent services to support stabilization and help them thrive. This support for case managers will include on-site support for case managers to help them in developing work/life balance strategies, setting healthy boundaries, communication, and stress management skills. Additionally, they will be able to provide family home and child assessments that are required to facilitate adoptions, as well as affordable and timely availability of adoption-competent clinical services for children and families.

Rothman became the 563rd Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $30.52 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.