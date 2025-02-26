Mack Macksam honored as Lightning Community Heroes

The $50,000 Lightning Foundation grant will be donated to the Veterans Art Center of Tampa Bay

thumbnail_MTJA6783
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Mack Macksam as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. Macksam, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the funds to the Veterans Art Center of Tampa Bay.

Macksam, a 20-year U.S. Army veteran, retired at USF St. Petersburg before founding the Veterans Art Center of Tampa Bay (VACTB) to provide mental health support, healing and suicide prevention through artistic expression. The nonprofit fosters educational and creative opportunities for veterans and their families as they transition to civilian life, offering therapeutic outlets, vocational training and public exhibitions that honor their service. His dedication has created a deep-rooted community in Tampa Bay, providing veterans and first responders with individualized support, recovery programs and a space for healing while maintaining privacy. Through his leadership, countless veterans have found hope, purpose and a renewed sense of belonging.

Macksam became the 619th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, the Lightning Foundation has granted $33.32 million to over 775 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.

