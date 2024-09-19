Lightning, The Malone Family Foundation announce inaugural Tampa Warrior Hockey Academy

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning, in collaboration with Ryan Malone and The Malone Family Foundation, are excited to announce the inaugural Tampa Warrior Hockey Academy, taking place on September 22 at AMALIE Arena.

The Malone Family Foundation’s Warrior Hockey Academy program aims to provide veterans, active-duty military members and first responders an opportunity to sharpen their hockey skills and overall well-being with guidance from the Malone family, Lightning Alumni and other wellness leaders in the Tampa Bay area. Beyond the rink, off-ice sessions will focus on incorporating mental, physical and emotional wellness practices into everyday life. The event will be led by Ryan and his father, Greg Malone, along with several Lightning Alumni, including Mathieu Garon, Jassen Cullimore, Braydon Coburn, Ruslan Fedotenko and others.

The event will host 80 participants from across Florida, representing seven different organizations, including the Tampa Bay Lightning Warriors, Central Florida Warriors, Tampa Bay Firefighters Hockey Club, Tampa Bay Police Hockey Club, Panthers Warriors, Pinellas County Stars (Pinellas County Police) and the Jacksonville Icemen Warriors.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to shine a light on the heroes in the Florida community,” Ryan Malone said. “The game of hockey has the power to bring people together and lift each other up. We couldn’t be more humbled to partner with the Lightning to honor our community heroes. We believe these academies will continue to bring the community together and empower individuals with tools to help them take on life’s daily challenges together.”

This unique initiative not only fosters community connections, but also offers participants a holistic approach to health and well-being, blending hockey skills with essential wellness practices. By bringing together teams from all over Florida, the Warrior Hockey Academy stands as a platform for healing and growth through the sport of hockey.

About The Malone Family Foundation

Passionate about giving back to the game that gave him so much, Ryan Malone founded The Malone Family Foundation alongside his family in 2022. The mission of The Malone Family Foundation is to catalyze healing and personal growth through hockey, inspiring impactful individuals and communities. To date, The Malone Family Foundation has hosted the Warrior Hockey Academy in Pittsburgh, PA and Blaine, MN. For more info, visit: hockeyishealing.org.