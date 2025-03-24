Lightning sign F Cooper Flinton to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract

Flinton, 21, skated in 32 games with Dartmouth College this season, recording 11 goals

Cooper-Flinton
By Press Release
@TBLightning

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Cooper Flinton to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract beginning with the 2025-26 season, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Flinton will report to the Syracuse Crunch and play the remainder of the season on an AHL tryout.

Flinton, 21, skated in 32 games with Dartmouth College this season, recording 11 goals and 24 points with two shorthanded tallies and four on the power play. Among all Dartmouth skaters, Flinton ranked fourth for points and assists while his 11 goals were tied for third. The Auburn, New Hampshire, native appeared in 89 career games with the Big Green, logging 32 goals and 64 points with five game-winners and 11 goals with the man advantage.

Flinton was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 211th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

