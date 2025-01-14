Lightning re-assign forward Gage Goncalves to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned forward Gage Goncalves to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Goncalves, 23, has skated in 26 games with Tampa Bay this season, recording one goal and two points while averaging 11:45 of time on ice over the 26 contests. The Mission, British Columbia, native logged his first career NHL point with an assist November 21 at Columbus before scoring his first career goal December 19 versus St. Louis.

Goncalves has skated in 217 career regular season games with the Crunch, registering 43 goals and 151 points with seven game-winning tallies. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound forward was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 62nd overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.