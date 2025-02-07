Lightning re-assign forward Conor Sheary to AHL Syracuse

Sheary, 32, has skated in 31 games with the Crunch this season

Sheary-reassign
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned forward Conor Sheary to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sheary, 32, has skated in 31 games with the Crunch this season, recording nine goals and 24 points with a team-leading 84 shots on goal. He ranks second among all Syracuse skaters for assists, points and power-play points (9) while his nine goals and three power-play tallies are tied for second.

The Winchester, Massachusetts, native has appeared in 593 career NHL contests, registering 124 goals and 267 points with 21 game-winners and 33 power-play points. He has played in 62 career games with the Bolts, logging four goals and 15 points while averaging 11:07 of time on ice.

Sheary was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 1, 2023.

News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Senators 1

The Backcheck: Bolts take all four points from two-game set vs. Sens

Recap: Lightning 5, Senators 1

Steve and Carolyn Roskamp honored as Lightning Community Heroes

Lightning recall forward Conor Sheary from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Going for a second-straight win over Ottawa

Bolts liken final games before 4 Nations Face-Off break to playoff push

The Backcheck: Hagel's go-ahead goal delivers big division win for Bolts

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Senators 3

Recap: Lightning 4, Senators 3

Irene Weiss honored as Lightning Community Hero

Lightning assign forward Conor Geekie to AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Opening a two-game set against the Sens

From farmhand to glove hand: Lightning goalie Halverson battled to return to NHL

Lightning sign goaltender Brandon Halverson to a two-year NHL contract

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

Bolts Blogs: The Lightning made it right by bringing back Ryan McDonagh 

Lightning re-assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to AHL Syracuse