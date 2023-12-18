Lightning re-assign defenseman Sean Day to Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Sean Day to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Day, 25, ranks third among Crunch defensemen with eight assists and eight points over 16 games this season. The Leuven, Belgium native has played in 239 career AHL games between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Syracuse Crunch, tallying 15 goals and 95 points.

Day, 6-foot-3, 218 pounds, has appeared in two career NHL games, both with the Lightning in 2021-22, registering four hits, two blocks and one takeaway while averaging 10:43 time on ice. Day was signed by Tampa Bay to a one-year contract on June 5, 2023.