Lightning ‘excited’ for return of forward Nick Paul Saturday

The Tampa Bay Lightning will get a big piece of their lineup card back in the fold for Saturday’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper confirmed on Saturday that Nick Paul will return to the ice after an 11-game absence due to a lower-body injury.

“(It’s) keeping the mental strong when you know your team's out there competing and you're on the sidelines again, so just good to be back with the boys,” Paul said of his time away from the lineup on Saturday morning. “Being in this room and being able to share some laughs and be around everyone and feel the energy and to be able to be back in the fight and not just watching is exciting.”

Paul, 30, has scored six goals and 12 points in 34 games for Tampa Bay this season and scored a goal in his last game, being one of the players who helped the Lightning to a 6-5 comeback victory in the 2026 Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium.

Paul's 54.4% faceoff percentage on the season leads the Lightning, and he’s ready to contribute in any way he can when he returns on Saturday.

“It's just being that role guy, being that person that's on the bench and trying to give energy where I can when I go on the ice, trying to change momentum whether that's a blocked shot, hit, big draw, cycle, goal, you name it,” he said. "I’m just trying to be that guy that brings momentum to the game, and if we need a momentum switch to be that person to go out there and be ready to do that and just be wherever they need me to play. It's been a crazy season with our roster here, so just being that person that can kind of move anywhere.”

His teammates are eager to see No. 20 back on the ice as well.

Forward Gage Goncalves said Paul brings energy and positivity to the room, something he showed by joking with Goncalves as the latter was talking about Paul's impact on the team.

“Pauly’s probably one of the best guys in this room as a whole, and to have him back on the bench talking and keeping things light and knowing when to tighten it up and when to keep guys loose, it's awesome for us,” Goncalves said. "He brings back a great component. He's awesome in the faceoff dot, and he seems to score big goals at big times. I know a lot of the guys are excited to have him back tonight.”

Tampa Bay is going for a second consecutive win in tonight’s 7 p.m. game against Carolina as they look to build on their 40-20-4 record.