Lightning reassign forward Conor Geekie to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Conor Geekie to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Geekie, 21, has played in 11 games for the Bolts this season, tallying two assists and six penalty minutes while averaging 9:51 of time on ice. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward has skated in 63 career NHL games, all with the Lightning, logging eight goals, 16 points and three game-winning goals.

A native of Strathclair, Manitoba, Geekie has appeared in 47 games for the Crunch this season and has posted 14 goals and 51 points. He ranks second among Syracuse skaters for assists and points while ranking fourth for goals. Geekie also represented the Crunch at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. Geekie has played in 71 career AHL games with the Crunch, recording 25 goals and 71 points to go along with a plus-14 rating.

Geekie was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft and was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade on June 29, 2024.