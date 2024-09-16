Lightning announce roster & schedule for training camp

The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the roster and schedule for the team’s 2024 training camp, presented by Florida Blue.

Training camp will open with medicals, testing and media day on Wednesday, September 18. Interviews are expected to start after 9 a.m. in the Ashley VIP Lounge. On-ice practices will begin at TGH Ice Plex on Thursday, September 19. The Lightning’s training camp roster features 58 players, with 37 forwards, 15 defensemen and six goalies. All practices at TGH Ice Plex are free and open to the public (subject to change).

2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp Roster

Forwards (37)

11 Luke Glendening

13 Cam Atkinson

14 Conor Geekie

16 Jujhar Khaira

20 Nick Paul

21 Brayden Point

22 Logan Brown

23 Mikey Eyssimont

28 Zemgus Girgensons

32 Jaydon Dureau

34 Kale Kessy

36 Milo Roelens

38 Brandon Hagel

40 Gabriel Dumont

41 Mitchell Chaffee

45 Lukas Svejkovsky

47 Niko Huuhtanen

52 Maxim Groshev

53 Dylan Duke

54 Lucas Edmonds

56 Jesse Ylonen

58 Joel Teasdale

59 Jake Guentzel

61 Tristan Allard

62 Jack Finley

67 Declan Carlile

71 Anthony Cirelli

73 Conor Sheary

82 Gabriel Fortier

83 Kaden Pitre

85 Daniel Walcott

86 Nikita Kucherov

89 Ethan Gauthier

93 Gage Goncalves

95 Ethan Hay

96 Gabriel Szturc

97 Kyle Chyzowski

Defensemen (15)

27 Ryan McDonagh

39 Jace Weir

43 Darren Raddysh

44 Tobie Paquette-Bisson

46 Scott Walford

48 Nick Perbix

51 Derrick Pouliot

55 Jan Golicic

57 Dyllan Gill

64 Steven Santini

65 Max Crozier

67 Declan Carlile

76 Roman Schmidt

77 Victor Hedman

78 Emil Lilleberg

81 Erik Cernak

90 JJ Moser

Goaltenders (6)

1 Harrison Meneghin

29 Ryan Fanti

31 Jonas Johansson

33 Brandon Halverson

70 Matt Tomkins

88 Andrei Vasilevskiy

2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp Schedule (subject to change)

Wednesday, September 18 – AMALIE Arena

9 a.m. – Media Day

Thursday, September 19 – TGH IcePlex

LIGHTNING GROUP

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies (North)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (North)

THUNDER GROUP

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies (South)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (South)

Friday, September 20 – TGH IcePlex

LIGHTNING

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

THUNDER

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

Saturday, September 21 – TGH IcePlex

LIGHTNING

9:30 am – 9:45 am Goalies on ice (North)

9:45 am – 10:25 am Special Teams (North)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Special Teams (North)

THUNDER

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (South)

Sunday, September 22 – TGH IcePlex

LIGHTNING

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

THUNDER

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

Monday, September 23

Day Off

Tuesday, September 24 – TGH IcePlex/AMALIE Arena

GAME GROUP

10:00 am – 11:00 am Pre-Game Skate (North)

7:00 pm Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes (AMALIE Arena)

NON-GAME GROUP

10:00 am – 10:15 am Goalies on ice (South)

10:15 am – 11:00 am Practice (South)

11:20 pm – 12:05 pm Practice (North)

Wednesday, September 25 – TGH IcePlex/Kia Center Orlando

GAME GROUP

9:45 am – 10:45 am Pre-Game Skate (North)

7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers (Kia Center)

NON-GAME GROUP

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)

10:45 am – 11:45 pm Practice (South)

Thursday, September 26 – TGH IcePlex

LIGHTNING

12:15 pm – 12:30 pm Goalies on ice (North)

12:30 pm – 1:15 pm Practice (North)

1:35 pm – 2:20 pm Practice (North)

THUNDER

12:15 pm – 12:30 pm Goalies on ice (South)

12:30 pm – 1:15 pm Practice (South)

1:35 pm – 2:20 pm Practice (South)

Friday, September 27 – TGH IcePlex/AMALIE Arena

GAME GROUP

10:00 am – 11:00 am Pre-Game Skate (North)

7:00 pm Game vs. Nashville Predators (AMALIE Arena)

NON-GAME GROUP

10:00 am – 10:15 am Goalies on ice (South)

10:15 am – 11:00 pm Practice (South)

11:20 am – 12:05 pm Practice (North)

Saturday, September 28 – TGH Ice Plex/Bridgestone Arena

GAME GROUP

10:00 am – 11:00 am Pre-Game Skate (North)

8:00 pm Game vs. Nashville Predators (Bridgestone Arena)

NON-GAME GROUP

11:30 am – 11:45 Goalies on ice (North)

11:45 am – 12:45 am Practice (North)

Sunday, September 29

Day Off

Monday, September 30 – AMALIE Arena/Amerant Bank Arena

9:30 am – 10:15am Pre-Game Skate (AMALIE Arena)

7:00 pm Game @ Florida Panthers (Amerant Bank Arena)

Tuesday, October 1 – TGH Ice Plex

11:30 am – 12:30 pm Practice

Wednesday, October 2 – AMALIE Arena

10:30 am – 11:15 am Pre-Game Skate

7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers

Thursday, October 3 – TGH IcePlex

11:00 am – 12:00 pm Practice

Friday, October 4 – TGH IcePlex/PNC Arena

9:30 am – 10:15 am Pre-Game Skate (TGH IcePlex)

7:00 pm Game @ Carolina Hurricanes (PNC Arena)

Saturday, October 5

Day Off

Sunday, October 6 – TGH IcePlex

10:30 am – 11:30 am Practice

Monday, October 7 – Hertz Arena

10:30 am –11:30 am Practice

Tuesday, October 8

Day Off

Wednesday, October 9 – Hertz Arena

10:30 am – 11:30 am Practice

*All times local

**Subject to change