Lightning announce roster & schedule for training camp

The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the roster and schedule for the team’s 2024 training camp, presented by Florida Blue.
Training camp will open with medicals, testing and media day on Wednesday, September 18. Interviews are expected to start after 9 a.m. in the Ashley VIP Lounge. On-ice practices will begin at TGH Ice Plex on Thursday, September 19. The Lightning’s training camp roster features 58 players, with 37 forwards, 15 defensemen and six goalies. All practices at TGH Ice Plex are free and open to the public (subject to change).
2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp Roster
Forwards (37)
11 Luke Glendening
13 Cam Atkinson
14 Conor Geekie
16 Jujhar Khaira
20 Nick Paul
21 Brayden Point
22 Logan Brown
23 Mikey Eyssimont
28 Zemgus Girgensons
32 Jaydon Dureau
34 Kale Kessy
36 Milo Roelens
38 Brandon Hagel
40 Gabriel Dumont
41 Mitchell Chaffee
45 Lukas Svejkovsky
47 Niko Huuhtanen
52 Maxim Groshev
53 Dylan Duke
54 Lucas Edmonds
56 Jesse Ylonen
58 Joel Teasdale
59 Jake Guentzel
61 Tristan Allard
62 Jack Finley
67 Declan Carlile
71 Anthony Cirelli
73 Conor Sheary
82 Gabriel Fortier
83 Kaden Pitre
85 Daniel Walcott
86 Nikita Kucherov
89 Ethan Gauthier
93 Gage Goncalves
95 Ethan Hay
96 Gabriel Szturc
97 Kyle Chyzowski
Defensemen (15)
27 Ryan McDonagh
39 Jace Weir
43 Darren Raddysh
44 Tobie Paquette-Bisson
46 Scott Walford
48 Nick Perbix
51 Derrick Pouliot
55 Jan Golicic
57 Dyllan Gill
64 Steven Santini
65 Max Crozier
67 Declan Carlile
76 Roman Schmidt
77 Victor Hedman
78 Emil Lilleberg
81 Erik Cernak
90 JJ Moser
Goaltenders (6)
1 Harrison Meneghin
29 Ryan Fanti
31 Jonas Johansson
33 Brandon Halverson
70 Matt Tomkins
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp Schedule (subject to change)
Wednesday, September 18 – AMALIE Arena
9 a.m. – Media Day
Thursday, September 19 – TGH IcePlex
LIGHTNING GROUP
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (North)
THUNDER GROUP
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (South)
Friday, September 20 – TGH IcePlex
LIGHTNING
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)
THUNDER
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)
Saturday, September 21 – TGH IcePlex
LIGHTNING
9:30 am – 9:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
9:45 am – 10:25 am Special Teams (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Special Teams (North)
THUNDER
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (South)
Sunday, September 22 – TGH IcePlex
LIGHTNING
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)
THUNDER
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)
Monday, September 23
Day Off
Tuesday, September 24 – TGH IcePlex/AMALIE Arena
GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 11:00 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes (AMALIE Arena)
NON-GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 10:15 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:15 am – 11:00 am Practice (South)
11:20 pm – 12:05 pm Practice (North)
Wednesday, September 25 – TGH IcePlex/Kia Center Orlando
GAME GROUP
9:45 am – 10:45 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers (Kia Center)
NON-GAME GROUP
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:45 am – 11:45 pm Practice (South)
Thursday, September 26 – TGH IcePlex
LIGHTNING
12:15 pm – 12:30 pm Goalies on ice (North)
12:30 pm – 1:15 pm Practice (North)
1:35 pm – 2:20 pm Practice (North)
THUNDER
12:15 pm – 12:30 pm Goalies on ice (South)
12:30 pm – 1:15 pm Practice (South)
1:35 pm – 2:20 pm Practice (South)
Friday, September 27 – TGH IcePlex/AMALIE Arena
GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 11:00 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game vs. Nashville Predators (AMALIE Arena)
NON-GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 10:15 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:15 am – 11:00 pm Practice (South)
11:20 am – 12:05 pm Practice (North)
Saturday, September 28 – TGH Ice Plex/Bridgestone Arena
GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 11:00 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
8:00 pm Game vs. Nashville Predators (Bridgestone Arena)
NON-GAME GROUP
11:30 am – 11:45 Goalies on ice (North)
11:45 am – 12:45 am Practice (North)
Sunday, September 29
Day Off
Monday, September 30 – AMALIE Arena/Amerant Bank Arena
9:30 am – 10:15am Pre-Game Skate (AMALIE Arena)
7:00 pm Game @ Florida Panthers (Amerant Bank Arena)
Tuesday, October 1 – TGH Ice Plex
11:30 am – 12:30 pm Practice
Wednesday, October 2 – AMALIE Arena
10:30 am – 11:15 am Pre-Game Skate
7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers
Thursday, October 3 – TGH IcePlex
11:00 am – 12:00 pm Practice
Friday, October 4 – TGH IcePlex/PNC Arena
9:30 am – 10:15 am Pre-Game Skate (TGH IcePlex)
7:00 pm Game @ Carolina Hurricanes (PNC Arena)
Saturday, October 5
Day Off
Sunday, October 6 – TGH IcePlex
10:30 am – 11:30 am Practice
Monday, October 7 – Hertz Arena
10:30 am –11:30 am Practice
Tuesday, October 8
Day Off
Wednesday, October 9 – Hertz Arena
10:30 am – 11:30 am Practice
*All times local
**Subject to change