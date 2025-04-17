Lightning announce first round playoff series schedule, presented by AdventHealth

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the schedule for their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series against the Florida Panthers today. The Lightning’s 2025 postseason is presented by AdventHealth. Fans can purchase Bolts playoff tickets exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

The Lightning will open the postseason on home ice at AMALIE Arena with Game 1 beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22 and Game 2 taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24. The series will then shift to Sunrise with Game 3 slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 and Game 4 set for Monday, April 28. The start time for Game 4 is to be determined.

Game 1 – Panthers at Lightning on Tuesday, April 22 (AMALIE Arena) 8:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Panthers at Lightning on Thursday, April 24 (AMALIE Arena) 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Lightning at Panthers on Saturday, April 26 (Amerant Bank Arena) 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Lightning at Panthers on Monday, April 28 (Amerant Bank Arena) TBD

Game 5 – Panthers at Lightning on Wednesday, April 30 (AMALIE Arena)*

Game 6 – Lightning at Panthers on Friday, May 2 (Amerant Bank Arena)*

Game 7 – Panthers at Lightning on Sunday, May 4 (AMALIE Arena)*

*if necessary

All times listed are ET and subject to change.