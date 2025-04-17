Lightning announce first round playoff series schedule, presented by AdventHealth

The Lightning will open the postseason on home ice at AMALIE Arena

MK0173 - Playoff Rd. 1 Schedule Graphic - 1920x1080 _ v3
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the schedule for their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series against the Florida Panthers today. The Lightning’s 2025 postseason is presented by AdventHealth. Fans can purchase Bolts playoff tickets exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

The Lightning will open the postseason on home ice at AMALIE Arena with Game 1 beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22 and Game 2 taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24. The series will then shift to Sunrise with Game 3 slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 and Game 4 set for Monday, April 28. The start time for Game 4 is to be determined.

Game 1 – Panthers at Lightning on Tuesday, April 22 (AMALIE Arena) 8:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Panthers at Lightning on Thursday, April 24 (AMALIE Arena) 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Lightning at Panthers on Saturday, April 26 (Amerant Bank Arena) 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Lightning at Panthers on Monday, April 28 (Amerant Bank Arena) TBD

Game 5 – Panthers at Lightning on Wednesday, April 30 (AMALIE Arena)*

Game 6 – Lightning at Panthers on Friday, May 2 (Amerant Bank Arena)*

Game 7 – Panthers at Lightning on Sunday, May 4 (AMALIE Arena)*

*if necessary

All times listed are ET and subject to change.

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Regular season finale in New York

Hedman nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Lightning recall forward Cam Atkinson from AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Lightning start fast to beat Panthers in final regular season home game

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Panthers 1

Recap: Lightning 5, Panthers 1

‘It means a lot’: Lilleberg’s first NHL goal placed him among Norway’s best

Nuts & Bolts: Battle of Florida continues

The Backcheck: Dynamic second-period offense gives Bolts Sunday win over Sabres

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 7, Sabres 4

Recap: Lightning 7, Sabres 4

Geekie motivated, grateful for call-up following time with AHL Syracuse

Lightning recall forward Conor Geekie from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Sabres in town for Sunday night matchup

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 4, Lightning 3 - OT

The Backcheck: Goncalves shines for Bolts, but Red Wings win Friday’s game in overtime

Recap: Red Wings 4, Lightning 3 - OT

Lightning provide hope & lasting memories for Norwegian family after avalanche accident