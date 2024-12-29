Laurallyn Segur honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Laurallyn Segur as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. Segur, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Children’s Network of Hillsborough County.

Segur has devoted her entire adult life to initiating change, advocating, and engaging with the community to improve the lives of abused, neglected, and abandoned children in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties. As a child welfare leader and community service volunteer, Segur has built a legacy of making a lasting difference by advocating for children and families. Segur advocates for and supports and supports the work of the Intensive Family Services Team (IFST) program, which creates a vital diversion program that ultimately protects children and address the root cause of struggling families. Over 38 years, her actions have led to the successful reunification and adoption of thousands of children.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the Children’s Network of Hillsborough County’s IFST program. This program provides intensive wrap-around services to families over a short period, with the goal of keeping children together with their families. They offer support in a variety of ways, including assistance with rent, transportation, food, clothing, legal assistance, and employment. Since its implementation, the number of children entering the foster care system has decreased by 55%. This funding will help Children’s Network support an additional thirty families.

Segur became the 607th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.72 million to over 760 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.