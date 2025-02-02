Lariana Forsythe honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Lariana Forsythe as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the New York Islanders. Forsythe, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Community Action Stops Abuse, Inc. (CASA).

Forsythe is the CEO of CASA Pinellas, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive. These volunteers serve as trusted adults for children that have gone through difficult situations in their home. Under Forsythe’s leadership, CASA Pinellas has received various national and state accolades for their innovative services and program launches. CASA also serves as the provider of domestic violence training and technical assistance for the State of Florida.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the mission of CASA. Specifically, the funding will help them serve over 3,000 survivors of domestica violence and their children over the course of the next year. Additionally, the funding will help CASA serve approximately 500 individuals in their emergency shelter over the next year.

Forsythe became the 615th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $33.12 million to nearly 775 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.