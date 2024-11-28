Kim Figueroa honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Kim Figueroa as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Washington Capitals. Figueroa, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to the No More Foundation.

Figueroa has spent much of her adult life serving those that need it most and is determined to continue making a difference for those that are victims of human trafficking. She spends time volunteering for numerous nonprofits, including The Children’s Home, Hope Children’s Home, Metropolitan Ministries, and Hillsborough County Children’s Home, working with kids who are impacted by a variety of different problems. Over the past seven years, she has advocated for and mentored over 200 individuals. The number of people Figueroa has impacted is impossible to measure, and her resilience has ensured that our streets are safer.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be utilized to increase awareness about human trafficking in the Greater Tampa Bay area, as well as provide opportunities for people to engage in prevention, intervention, and survivor support. A significant portion of the funding will be used to meet needs for survivors that sit outside the scope of traditional support services, including medical and dental bills or school tuition assistance.

Figueroa became the 601st Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.42 million to over 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.