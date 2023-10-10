John Paul Comas honored as Community Hero

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored John Paul Comas as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Nashville Predators. Comas, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Metropolitan Ministries.

For Comas, the mission of Metropolitan Ministries is personal. Twenty years ago, Comas found himself homeless and realizing he needed to make a change if he was going to live a long and fulfilling life. He worked his way back, getting an education and eventually working his way up through Metropolitan Ministries from an Intern to Senior Director. Six years ago, Comas launched the Metropolitan Ministries Outreach BrigAIDe; a team whose mission is to meet individuals experiencing homelessness “where they are”, address their immediate needs, connect them to mainstream services, and help them develop a plan to end their homelessness. “We know that a lot of people living on the streets in our community fall asleep praying or hoping for help, support, and guidance,” Comas said. “When the Metropolitan Ministries Outreach BrigAIDe shows up, we become that beacon of hope for so many.”

Metropolitan Ministries will use the funds to support the Outreach BrigAIDe continue to be the first point of contact for those experiencing homelessness. This grant will especially help with providing client’s support and resources they otherwise may not have access to, like initial transportation or items needed to start on the path to finding housing and employment.

As members of our community continue to suffer from homelessness, Comas and his team are up to the challenge to be a light for those searching for a way out. “Ending homelessness happens one person or situation at a time”, Comas said. “We can all be successful in this existence, but we don’t have to do it alone – the more connections we have, the stronger we are.

Comas became the 548th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $29.77 million to more than 700 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.