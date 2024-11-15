 Jim Meyers honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Jim Myers as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Myers, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Pinellas Education Foundation and Starting Right, Now.

Myers has made a major impact throughout our community with a lifetime commitment to education, underserved children, and their families. He believes by strengthening our education system, we are ultimately improving the quality of life for our community. Myers has become an architect for improvement in both the Pinellas Education Foundation and Starting Right, Now through his involvement with their respective education committees. Not only is he heavily involved in education, but also in supporting youth who are struggling with poverty and helping to break that cycle. His lasting impact on the children he has served over the past 30 years transcends through excellence in their work and relationships.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the unique missions of Pinellas Education Foundation and Starting Right, Now. Pinellas Education Foundation will dedicate the money to enhancing student achievement in literacy, aiming to increase the number of students reaching grade-level proficiency in English Language Arts by 5%. Starting Right, Now will use the funds to expand their Housing Homeless Youth program in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, which provide long-term safe environments for unaccompanied homeless youths.

Myers became the 597th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.22 million to over 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik family announced that the Community Hero program will contribute another $10 million over the next five seasons.