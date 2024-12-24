Holidays with the Bolts

For some Tampa Bay Lightning players, the next few days are about Christmas cookies, turkey soup and the vast cooking skills of family members.

But for nearly all of the Bolts, time with family and each other brings out a renewed appreciation each holiday season.

Multiple Lightning players are eager for this year’s holiday break, one that began Tuesday and runs through Thursday before the team gets back to practice on Friday.

After winning the Christmas sweater competition at this year’s team holiday party with his wife, Paige, Lightning forward Luke Glendening might have a head start on holiday cheer. The Glendenings dressed as Clark Griswold and Cousin Eddie–-characters from the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie—for the party, recycling an old Halloween costume.

Glendening’s father-in-law will be in town to celebrate the holidays with the Glendening family. The 35-year-old forward said he looks forward to quality time with them—and Christmas cookies, too.

“It’s hard being away for both of us, and there’s a lot of guys from overseas who don’t get to see their families a lot, so anytime, whether it's the holidays or not,” Glendening said, “spending time with family is always important.”

Defenseman Erik Cernak will also host family this year. Cernak’s sister and brother-in-law are bringing their three-year-old daughter to experience Christmas with Uncle Erik for the first time. His wife’s family is also in town, so the Cernaks are preparing for multiple celebrations.

“It’s a little bit different when they are here right now, but it’s obviously an exciting time for me to see them because I don’t get to see them a lot during the season,” Cernak said. “I’m really happy they’re here now.”

Cernak said the menu this year likely includes schnitzel, fish, a special potato salad and soup, too. He said he feels confident in his gift-giving abilities, but he hasn’t lost sight of what the holidays are about.

"I feel like Christmas is not only about the gifts because you have to give the gifts for birthdays and other celebrations during the year. For me, Christmas is more about family time and a lot of food. I think that's the most important to me, and then the gifts are just kind of the cherry on top.”

Jonas Johansson’s father arrived in town last week and planned to travel to Sunrise for Johansson’s start in the second half of the Florida back-to-back. It’s the first game his father, PJ, has seen in about a year.

They are looking for some Swedish food, and they also celebrate Christmas Eve. Johansson hopes this year’s menu includes salmon and meatballs. The goalie holds a secret recipe for Swedish meatballs, and he wants the chance to make them.

“I think everyone will be cooking. … I hope I get to do the meatballs,” Johansson said. “That’s what I’m prepared for, but maybe my wife steals it from me.”

Not everyone will have family in town this year, so some are turning to the next best thing.

Rookie Gage Goncalves will spend Christmas Eve with Brayden Point’s family before going to defenseman Darren Raddysh’s house on Christmas Day. Goncalves said his teammates made sure he had plans this holiday season.

"It's really nice of these older guys. I've got no family or anything down here for the holidays, so it'll be nice to go meet their families and just hang out for the day. Hopefully, I can bring a couple good presents, eat some good food,” Goncalves said.

Goncalves had his sights set on finding a tasty bottle of wine to thank the Point family for the invite. He might even turn to his go-to cooking expert if he gets brave and brings a dish to pass.

"My mom makes an unreal homemade chocolate cake. Or even a couple days after Christmas, she makes turkey soup from the leftovers and stuff like that. That's probably my favorite of all time is her turkey soup,” he said.

The rookie laughed before saying he wouldn’t dare try to match his mother’s expertise with a cake, but he expects to be on FaceTime with the professional, saying he often turns to her for cooking advice.

“I would not dare try to make that cake for him because I would probably butcher it, but I'm sure I'll be on a FaceTime call while I'm trying to cook something up. … I’m still in the learning stages, but I think I’m getting a little bit better.”

Veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh has experienced his fair share of holiday parties across his 15-year NHL career. His daughter, a growing hockey player and fan, had a shooter-tutor on her Christmas list this year.

McDonagh likely won’t be in the cooking mix this year, but he does enjoy cooking and plans to get involved in the future. As a father and teammate, the holidays bring added appreciation, the defenseman said.

This time of year is always a favorite in NHL locker rooms, according to No. 27.

“Organizationally you get to see everybody and get together with all the kids in the organization. We had our team sweater party last night, that’s obviously a tradition and you look forward to the ugly sweaters,” he said. “You need those breaks in the season, so to speak, and those dates to circle on the calendar, and the Christmas party is definitely one.”