General Clay Hutmacher honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored General Clay Hutmacher as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Hutmacher, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

For the past 41 years, General Hutmacher has served our community and country, first as a member of the United States Army and currently as the President and CEO of Special Operations Warrior Foundation. His visionary leadership, which was drawn from his years as a Major General in the Army, has been instrumental in creating a pathway for student success. Of his many accomplishments at Special Operations Warrior Foundation, he has had a hand in creating programs like their Ambassador, Medal of Honor and Spouse Programs, as well as enhanced existing programs including the Students with Disabilities and College Visits Programs. Through his years of service at Special Operations Warrior Foundation, he has directly impacted countless children and spouses of fallen military men and women.

Tonight’s grants will be used for college scholarships for the children of fallen Special Operations personnel who lose their life in the line of duty, and for the children of all Medal of Honor recipients. Currently, Special Operations Warrior Foundation supports 201 students in post-secondary degrees and certificate granting trade schools across America and Europe. Not only does Special Operations Warrior Foundation provide assistance as these children start their post-high school lives, but they offer cradle-to-career development for these children. To date, over 500 children across the country have been helped through the hard work and dedication of Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

Hutmacher became the 554th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $30.07 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.