Pelletier, Finley return to NHL after more offensive punch for AHL Syracuse

“Those (AHL) minutes aren't going to translate fully at the NHL level, but the mentality should, and that's what you're hoping for,” Cooper said. “Those stints, I never see them hurt anybody. Just sitting with him today, he talked about how it was good for him. Whether 18 to 20 minutes in the minors turns into 10 in the NHL, but then your job is to make those 10 (into) 11. And some point make them 12…You just see him improving all the time. A stint like that hopefully was good for him."

Finley said the conditioning stint was about getting his “swagger” back and playing a “harder” game.

"I think the AHL is very much a grind. Just the way people play, it’s more chip and chase than it is here,” Finley said. "So for me, I just tried to focus on playing harder, using my body more and being better with the puck down low. I only played three games, but I think over the three games I got better and I kind of found that touch again.”

Finley scored 14 goals for Syracuse in 2024-25, third-most of any player, and his 28 points were sixth-most on the team. He is happy to be back in Tampa Bay, and he wants to bring that renewed energy with him.

“This is a special team and a special group of guys, and I've made a lot of really good friendships here as teammates. To be back in the NHL is awesome. I think I found some swagger in my game, and I've dusted some of the rust off from not playing in a little bit. I'm coming in here motivated and just ready to work and play hard."

Hagel out, Kucherov game-time decision on Saturday

Tampa Bay will play a second consecutive game without forward Brandon Hagel, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Hagel, who ranks third on the team with 31 points in 32 games this season, skated during Saturday’s optional morning skate but will not play against the Hurricanes.

Leading scorer Nikita Kucherov missed Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings due to illness, and Cooper classified the back-to-back Art Ross Trophy winner as a game-time decision.

The good news for Tampa Bay is that Cooper on Saturday does expect to see forward Anthony Cirelli, who left Thursday’s game early in the third period with an apparent injury and did not return.